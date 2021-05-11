FDA nod for emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in adolescents

The US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE)-BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine (BNT162b2) for the prevention of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) to include adolescents through 15 years of age.

The FDA amended the EUA originally issued on December 11, 2020 for administration in individuals 16 years of age and older.

Pfizer has recently said it expects to apply for authorization for its vaccine for use in toddlers and young children in September and infants in November.