US CDC recommends use of Pfizer-BioNTech jab in adolescents

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has formally recommended use of BNT/162b2/Comirnaty - the coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) - in adolescents.
The decision comes days after the US regulator expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the jab to include 12 to 15 year olds, based on clinical data proving safety and efficacy in this age group.
The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted unanimously on Wednesday to endorse the broader use of the product.
