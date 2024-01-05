Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

inspirna-company

Inspirna

A clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class cancer therapeutics

The USA-based company identifies novel cancer targets using its microRNA-based target discovery platform, RNA-DRIVEr.

Inspirna’s lead drug candidate, ompenaclid (RGX-202), is an orally-administered small molecule that targets the CKB/SLC6A8 pathway. Ompenaclid is being tested in multiple mid stage clinical trials in patients with advanced or metastatic RAS mutant colorectal cancer as of Q1 2024.

Inspirna's second clinical stage drug candidate, abequolixron (RGX-104), is an oral small molecule activator of LXR/APOE that inhibits angiogenesis and tumor myeloid derived suppressor cells to enhance the immune response against tumors. As of Q1 2024, abequolixron is being tested in a Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with advanced or metastatic lung cancer in combination with docetaxel and endometrial cancer in combination with ipilimumab through a clinical collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Inspirna News

First-in-class targeted therapy has potential in colon cancer
4 January 2024
Inspirna raises $50 million in Series D financing
12 July 2022
More Inspirna news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze