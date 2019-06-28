Sunday 24 November 2024

A clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new immune-based approach to treat solid tumor cancers.

Intensity leverages its DfuseRx technology platform to create new drug formulations, that following direct injection, rapidly disperse throughout a tumor and diffuse therapeutic agents into cancer cells.

The company's product candidates have the potential to induce an adaptive immune response that not only attacks the injected tumor, but also non-injected tumors and unseen micro-metastases.

INT230-6, Intensity’s lead product candidate, is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical study in patients with various advanced solid tumors.

Set up in 2012, the company is headquartered in the USA.

Latest Intensity Therapeutics News

Intensity Therapeutics rockets on positive INT230-6 data
9 December 2023
Intensity Therapeutics inks deal to test new Keytruda combo
26 June 2019
