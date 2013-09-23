Sunday 24 November 2024

IBA

Ion Beam Applications

Belgium-based Ion Beam Applications (Euronext: IBA) develops, manufactures and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatment by proton beam therapy, for cancer diagnosis and for patient quality assurance (Dosimetry).

In addition, the company partners with healthcare leaders to provide cancer clinics and academic health centers with a fully-integrated approach of the patient flow. Its expertise in particle accelerators enables IBA to provide also sterilization and ionization solutions for the industry.

IBA operates in more than 40 countries in North America, Europe and Asia.

Latest Ion Beam Applications News

Mallinckrodt to sell nuclear imaging business to IBAM for $690 million
24 August 2016
IBA to set up new radiopharma company with SK Capital
9 April 2012
