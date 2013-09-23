Belgium-based Ion Beam Applications develops, manufactures and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatment.

Belgium-based Ion Beam Applications (Euronext: IBA) develops, manufactures and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatment by proton beam therapy, for cancer diagnosis and for patient quality assurance (Dosimetry).

In addition, the company partners with healthcare leaders to provide cancer clinics and academic health centers with a fully-integrated approach of the patient flow. Its expertise in particle accelerators enables IBA to provide also sterilization and ionization solutions for the industry.

IBA operates in more than 40 countries in North America, Europe and Asia.