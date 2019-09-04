ITM Isotopen Technologien München

A privately-held German biotech and radiopharmaceutical group of companies dedicated to the development, production and global supply of targeted diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals and radionuclides for use in cancer treatment.

Since its foundation in 2004, ITM and its subsidiaries have established GMP manufacturing and a robust global supply network of a new, first-in-class medical radionuclides and -generator platform for a new generation of targeted cancer diagnostics and therapies.

ITM is developing a proprietary portfolio and growing pipeline of targeted treatments in various stages of clinical development, which address a range of cancers such as neuroendocrine tumors and bone metastases.