Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

itm_company

ITM Isotopen Technologien München

A privately-held German biotech and radiopharmaceutical group of companies dedicated to the development, production and global supply of targeted diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals and radionuclides for use in cancer treatment.

Since its foundation in 2004, ITM and its subsidiaries have established GMP manufacturing and a robust global supply network of a new, first-in-class medical radionuclides and -generator platform for a new generation of targeted cancer diagnostics and therapies.

ITM is developing a proprietary portfolio and growing pipeline of targeted treatments in various stages of clinical development, which address a range of cancers such as neuroendocrine tumors and bone metastases.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest ITM Isotopen Technologien München News

ITM acquires theranostic pair from Debiopharm
12 September 2024
ITM out-licenses Solucin in South Korea to DuChemBio
2 September 2019
More ITM Isotopen Technologien München news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze