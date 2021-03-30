A private UK-based cell and gene therapy company with operations in the UK, Spain and France. The company is focused on the natural power of the body to cure disease.

Previously Rexgenero, a UK-based company pioneering the development of cell therapies to treat serious diseases such as cancer and chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI), the launch of Ixaka follows integration of its nanoparticle gene therapy business in France and a shareholder restructuring.

The new business will continue to develop Ixaka’s proprietary technologies – concentrated multi-cell therapies and targeted nanoparticle therapeutics.

REX-001, Ixaka’s lead MCT product, is an autologous cell-based product in clinical development for the treatment of CLTI. REX-001 is currently being evaluated in a Phase III trial at multiple sites across Europe.