Karolinska Development (KDEV: Stockholm) aims to create value for investors, patients, and researchers by developing innovations from world class science into products that can be sold or out-licensed with high returns.

The company's business model is to select the most commercially attractive medical innovations; develop innovations to the stage where the greatest return on investment can be achieved; and commercialize the innovations through the sale of companies or out-licensing of products.

An exclusive deal flow agreement with Karolinska Institutet Innovations AB, along with other cooperation agreements with leading Nordic universities, delivers a continuous flow of innovations. The portfolio consists of 38 projects, of which 16 are in clinical development.

Latest Karolinska Development News

Aprea's eprenetapopt failure sends Karolinska shares downwards
29 December 2020
Forendo Pharma signs important deal with Novartis
11 December 2019
Acerus snaps up rights to gynecological pain drug in home country
31 May 2018
Medivir CMO moving over to Modus Therapeutics
15 March 2018
