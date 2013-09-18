Karolinska Development (KDEV: Stockholm) aims to create value for investors, patients, and researchers by developing innovations from world class science into products that can be sold or out-licensed with high returns.

The company's business model is to select the most commercially attractive medical innovations; develop innovations to the stage where the greatest return on investment can be achieved; and commercialize the innovations through the sale of companies or out-licensing of products.

An exclusive deal flow agreement with Karolinska Institutet Innovations AB, along with other cooperation agreements with leading Nordic universities, delivers a continuous flow of innovations. The portfolio consists of 38 projects, of which 16 are in clinical development.