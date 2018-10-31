Kazia Therapeutics

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Kazia collaborates with leading scientists, clinicians, and investors around the world.

Its lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the most common and most aggressive form of primary brain cancer in adults. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, GDC0084 entered a Phase II clinical trial in March 2018.