Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics is an oncology-focused biotechnology company, developing innovative anti-cancer drugs.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Kazia collaborates with leading scientists, clinicians, and investors around the world.

Its lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the most common and most aggressive form of primary brain cancer in adults. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, GDC0084 entered a Phase II clinical trial in March 2018.

Latest Kazia Therapeutics News

Kazia craters on paxalisib trial update
2 August 2022
Academia and industry efforts offer renewed hope for rare pediatric brain tumor therapy
4 October 2021
Look back at pharma news in the week to April 23, 2021
25 April 2021
Highly selective cancer drug in $360 million development deal
19 April 2021
More Kazia Therapeutics news >


