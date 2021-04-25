Look back at pharma news in the week to April 23, 2021

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Notable news last week included Australia’s Kazia Therapeutics entering a licensing deal with Germany’s Evotec for worldwide rights to cancer candidate EVT801. French vaccine specialist Valneva has started Phase III evaluation of its COVID-19 candidate VLA200 in the UK. US biotech bluebird bio gave an update on its genetic disease portfolio last Tuesday and said it was withdrawing its beta thalassemia drug Zynteglo from the German market due to failed price negotiations. GlaxoSmithKline was granted US Food and Drug Administration approval for its checkpoint blocker Jemperli. Also, on Friday the FDA lifted its pause on the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen.

Kazia Therapeutics: New asset to target tumor lymphangiogenesis