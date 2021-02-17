bluebird bio loses 38% of value on AML scare impacting Zynteglo

US biotech bluebird bio (Nasdaq: BLUE) closed 38% lower after Tuesday’s trading.
The Boston-based firm announced that it had placed its Phase I/II and Phase III studies of LentiGlobin gene therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD) on a temporary suspension due to a reported suspected unexpected serious adverse reaction (SUSAR) of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
In line with the clinical study protocols for the trial, bluebird bio placed the studies on temporary suspension following a report received last week that a patient who was treated more than five years ago in the Phase I/II study was diagnosed with AML.
