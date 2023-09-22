Sunday 24 November 2024

Kezar Life Sciences

A clinical-stage biotech company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders.

The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function to inhibit multiple drivers of disease via single, powerful targets.

Zetomipzomib, its lead development asset, is a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that has completed a Phase II clinical trial in lupus nephritis. This product candidate also has the potential to address multiple chronic immune-mediated diseases.

Concentra boss eyes up struggling Kezar
10 October 2024
US FDA puts hold on lupus trial after patient deaths
7 October 2024
Setback for Kezar Life Sciences’ Lupus candidate zetomipzomib
1 October 2024
Kezar and Everest agree autoimmune disease partnership
21 September 2023
