Kineta is an immunotherapy-focused biotech company that has drug development programs in oncology, neuroscience and virology.

Company Overview

The Seattle-based company collaborates with a broad array of private, government and industry partners to advance its research.



In April 2018, it announced a deal worth up to $359 million to give Swiss pharma giant Roche's Genentech subsidiary the right to develop its nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (nAChR) antagonists for the treatment of chronic pain.