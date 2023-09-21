A clinical-stage precision oncology company addressing known oncogenic drivers for which there are currently no approved targeted drugs and to overcome the limitations associated with existing cancer therapies.

The company’s lead product candidates are investigational pan-RAF inhibitor, exarafenib, which targets cancers with BRAF and NRAS-driven alterations, and investigational FGFR inhibitor, KIN-3248, which is designed for cancers with FGFR2 and FGFR3 alterations. Kinnate also has early-stage programs, including a c-MET inhibitor that targets resistant variants.

The Kinnate Discovery Engine drives the company’s pipeline of small molecule candidates, prioritizing high selectivity, optimized pharmaceutical properties, broad genetic alteration coverage, overcoming resistance, and brain penetration.