A clinical-stage precision oncology company addressing known oncogenic drivers for which there are currently no approved targeted drugs and to overcome the limitations associated with existing cancer therapies.

The company’s lead product candidates are investigational pan-RAF inhibitor, exarafenib, which targets cancers with BRAF and NRAS-driven alterations, and investigational FGFR inhibitor, KIN-3248, which is designed for cancers with FGFR2 and FGFR3 alterations. Kinnate also has early-stage programs, including a c-MET inhibitor that targets resistant variants.

The Kinnate Discovery Engine drives the company’s pipeline of small molecule candidates, prioritizing high selectivity, optimized pharmaceutical properties, broad genetic alteration coverage, overcoming resistance, and brain penetration.

Kinnate sells pan-RAF inhibitor assets to Pierre Fabre
1 March 2024
XOMA to acquire Kinnate Biopharma
17 February 2024
Mass layoff signals turbulent time for Kinnate Biopharma
20 September 2023
