Israel's Kitov Pharmaceuticals is focused on late-stage drug development with a pipeline that includes two combination drugs intended to treat osteoarthritis (OA) pain and hypertension (HTN) simultaneously.

In January 2017, the company announced that it was expanding the pipeline through the acquisition of a majority stake in fellow Israel-based TyrNovo, a privately-held developer of novel small molecules in the immuno-oncology therapeutic field.

That coincided with Kitov's filing of its New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration for its flagship combination drug, KIT-302.