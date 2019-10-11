Kitov updates on US Consensi launch

Israel-based Kitov Pharmaceuticals’ (TASE: KTOV) shares were up 11% pre-market today after it announced its combination drug to treat osteoarthritis pain and hypertension is expected to be commercially available in the USA within the fourth quarter of 2019.
This comes after it amended an agreement with Coeptis Pharmaceuticals for commercialization in the USA. Marketing and distribution of the Food and Drug Administration-approved drug, Consensi (amlodipine/celecoxib; KIT-302), will be led by Coeptis’ partner.
Under the terms of the amended agreement Kitov will receive 20% in royalties on net sales of Consensi with minimum royalties of $4.5 million over the next III years. In addition, Kitov is entitled to receive up to $99.5 million in milestone and reimbursement payments, of which $1 million was previously received, $1.5 million is expected before the end of the year in connection with the manufacturing of the initial commercial batches, an additional $1 million is due following the first commercial sale of Consensi in the USA and $96 million which is subject to certain pre-defined commercial milestones.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze