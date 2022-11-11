Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

kronosbio-company

Kronos Bio

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer therapeutics by targeting dysregulated transcription.

The Californian company is is advancing two investigational compounds in clinical trials for patients with cancer: KB-0742, a CDK9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors; and lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor for patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

In November 2022, Kronos announced the discontinuation of its Phase III trial investigating its SYK inhibitor, entospletinib, for the treatment of newly-diagnosed patients with NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Kronos Bio News

Kronos Bio plans another round of restructuring
8 March 2024
Kronos to fire around a fifth of staff in strategic restructuring
6 November 2023
Kronos Bio prioritizes clinical portfolio as it drops entospletinib trial
10 November 2022
MPAACT consortium uniting industry and academia in developing AML drugs
9 May 2022
More Kronos Bio news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze