Kronos Bio

The Californian company is is advancing two investigational compounds in clinical trials for patients with cancer: KB-0742, a CDK9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors; and lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor for patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

In November 2022, Kronos announced the discontinuation of its Phase III trial investigating its SYK inhibitor, entospletinib, for the treatment of newly-diagnosed patients with NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.