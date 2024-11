A USA-based company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases.

The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector.

In May 2023, Vyjuvek was approved by the US FDA for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB). Vyjuvek is a non-invasive, topical, redosable gene therapy designed to treat DEB at the molecular level. This made it the first FDA-approved treatment for a rare, devastating skin disease.