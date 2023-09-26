Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

kudo-biotech-large-1

Kudo Biotechnology

A global mRNA contract development manufacturing organization providing end-to-end mRNA manufacturing solutions.

Kudo Bio has a state-of-the-art clinical GMP manufacturing facility and MSAT laboratories in Shanghai, with additional presence in Boston and Singapore. Its GMP manufacturing facility spans more than 57,000 sqf and is designed in accordance with cGMP and global regulatory guidelines, featuring two plasmid lines, three mRNA lines, two LNP bulk lines, and one drug product fill & finish line.

The company's production lines cater to manufacturing needs for preclinical through Phase II clinical trials, with the capacity to manufacture up to 40 million vials/year for Phase III and commercial manufacturing. Its equipment is customized for mRNA and LNP drug development, and offers a range of additional services, including: process and analytical development, technology transfer, fill & finish, testing & release, and supply chain management.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Kudo Biotechnology News

Chinese CDMOs to work together on global mRNA services
25 September 2023
More Kudo Biotechnology news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze