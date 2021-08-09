Kumquat Biosciences

A privately-held drug discovery and development company committed to creating breakthrough medicines for the treatment of cancer.

The company focuses on translating breakthrough science into first-in-class therapeutics. Kumquat brings together an accomplished team and distinguished scientific founder with a proven track record of innovative oncology drug discovery and development.

Kumquat was launched in 2019 and raised more than $100 million from OrbiMed, Sequoia Capital China, EcoR1, Lilly Asia Ventures, and Roche Venture Fund.

In July 2021, US pharma major Eli Lilly and Kumquat announced an exclusive collaboration focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of potential novel small molecules that stimulate tumor-specific immune responses.