Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

kumquat_biosciences_company

Kumquat Biosciences

A privately-held drug discovery and development company committed to creating breakthrough medicines for the treatment of cancer.

The company focuses on translating breakthrough science into first-in-class therapeutics. Kumquat brings together an accomplished team and distinguished scientific founder with a proven track record of innovative oncology drug discovery and development.

Kumquat was launched in 2019 and raised more than $100 million from OrbiMed, Sequoia Capital China, EcoR1, Lilly Asia Ventures, and Roche Venture Fund.

In July 2021, US pharma major Eli Lilly and Kumquat announced an exclusive collaboration focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of potential novel small molecules that stimulate tumor-specific immune responses.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Kumquat Biosciences News

Kumquat Biosciences joins forces with Takeda on I-O development
17 April 2024
Lilly inks $2B+ I-O deal with Kumquat Biosciences
30 July 2021
More Kumquat Biosciences news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze