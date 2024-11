Kuros is a Swiss-based biotech company focused on the development of innovative products for tissue repair and regeneration.

The company took on the name Kuros Biosciences when Cytos Biotechnology merged with Kuros Biosurgery in January 2016.

Kuros has assembled a pipeline of clinical stage programs in various stages of development and amassed significant clinical and preclinical data in a number of indications and applications primarily in the areas of sealants and orthobiologics - biologics for bone repair.