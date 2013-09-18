Sunday 24 November 2024

UK biotech Kymab has a proprietary pipeline of first-in-class therapeutic human monoclonal antibodies in immuno-oncology, auto-immunity, hematology and infectious disease.

The company was given a massive boost in November 2016 as Kymab secured a $100 million Series C financing, led by new investors from China, the venture capital group ORI Healthcare Fund, with participation from Chinese drugmaker Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical.

This followed the US$120 million Series A & B financings and put Kymab in a strong position to maximize the potential of its pipeline as it seeks to develop and commercialize the monoclonal antibody medicines for patients worldwide.

Latest Kymab News

EADV presentation highlights emerging clinical profile of amlitelimab in atopic dermatitis
30 September 2021
Look back at pharma news in the week to January 15, 2021
17 January 2021
Sanofi expands presence in immunology with up to $1.45 billion buy
11 January 2021
Kymab continues to resist Regeneron's patent claims with victory on home soil
24 June 2020
