The company was given a massive boost in November 2016 as Kymab secured a $100 million Series C financing, led by new investors from China, the venture capital group ORI Healthcare Fund, with participation from Chinese drugmaker Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical.

This followed the US$120 million Series A & B financings and put Kymab in a strong position to maximize the potential of its pipeline as it seeks to develop and commercialize the monoclonal antibody medicines for patients worldwide.