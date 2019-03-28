LegoChem Biosciences

LegoChem Bio is utilizing its proprietary medicinal drug discovery technology, LegoChemistry, alongside its next-generation ADC platform technology, ConjuAll, that enables the design of homogeneous plasma stable ADCs with the potential for improved payload delivery to cancer cells.
The company seeks solutions for site-specific conjugation, linker stability and efficient payload release, which are three major unmet needs in ADC development.
