A South Korean biopharmaceutical company focusing on the research and development of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), antibiotics, anticoagulants and anticancer technologies.

LegoChem Bio is utilizing its proprietary medicinal drug discovery technology, LegoChemistry, alongside its next-generation ADC platform technology, ConjuAll, that enables the design of homogeneous plasma stable ADCs with the potential for improved payload delivery to cancer cells.

The company seeks solutions for site-specific conjugation, linker stability and efficient payload release, which are three major unmet needs in ADC development.

Latest LegoChem Biosciences News

$420 million vote of confidence in LegoChem's ADC platform
16 January 2024
LegoChem inks $1.7 billion ADC deal with Janssen
29 December 2023
LegoChem and Glycotope in ADC link-up
12 July 2022
Iksuda deepens clinical pipeline, expanding deal with LegoChem
10 January 2022
