LegoChem Biosciences

A South Korean biopharmaceutical company focusing on the research and development of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), antibiotics, anticoagulants and anticancer technologies.

LegoChem Bio is utilizing its proprietary medicinal drug discovery technology, LegoChemistry, alongside its next-generation ADC platform technology, ConjuAll, that enables the design of homogeneous plasma stable ADCs with the potential for improved payload delivery to cancer cells.

The company seeks solutions for site-specific conjugation, linker stability and efficient payload release, which are three major unmet needs in ADC development.