A New York City-based, clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering science to fundamentally change how genetically defined cardiovascular diseases and APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease are treated.

Using a stepwise development approach, Lexeo is leveraging early proof-of-concept functional and biomarker data to advance a pipeline of cardiovascular and APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease program.

In November 2023, Lexeo announced the final pricing of its initial public offering of 9,090,910 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $11 per share.