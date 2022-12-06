A biopharmaceutical company refashioning drug discovery by mining genetically-encoded small molecules from the biosphere.

The USA-based company is using its proprietary, genomic drug discovery platform—Avatar-Rx—to offer fast, predictable and scalable small molecule drug discovery.

LifeMine has discovered hundreds of potentially high-impact drug candidates relevant to targets across all major disease areas, but has decided to initially focus on advancing precision medicines in oncology and immune modulation.

In early 2022, LifeMine announced the completion of a $175 million Series C financing.