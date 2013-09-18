Linepharma is a French company that produces medical abortion products and provides related services to women.

Linepharma is a French company that produces medical abortion products and provides related services to women.

In August 2013 it was announced that Linepharma’s product mifepristone would be available through the PBS.

In January 2014 the CHMP recommended the approval of Linepharma France’s Hemoprostol (misoprostol), indicated for the treatment of post-partum hemorrhage due to uterine atony in situations where intravenous oxytocin is not available. Hemoprostol will be intended exclusively for markets outside the European Union.