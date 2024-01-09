Sunday 24 November 2024

Longboard Pharmaceuticals

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for neurological diseases.

Longboard is working to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). The company's small molecule product candidates are based on more than 20 years of GPCR research.

The Californian company plans to advance bexicaserin (LP352), an oral, centrally acting 5-hydroxytryptamine 2C (5-HT2C) receptor superagonist, with no observed impact on 5-HT2B and 5-HT2A receptor subtypes, into a global Phase III program in 2024.

