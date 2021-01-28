Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

lumen_bioscience_company

Lumen Bioscience

A Seattle-based company that discovers, develops, and manufactures biologic drug candidates for several prevalent diseases.

Lumen’s clinical pipeline includes investigational biologic drugs for C. difficile infection, Covid-19, norovirus, and traveler’s diarrhea.

In January 2021, Lumen announced that the non-profit CARB-X was funding its project to develop an oral monoclonal antibody cocktail to prevent serious diarrheal diseases.

The CARB-X project will develop an antibiotic-alternative that targets two key pathogens behind the diarrheal diseases that kill thousands of infants and children in the developing world: Campylobacter jejuni and enterotoxigenic E. coli.

With an initial funding commitment of $5.2 million, the project is eligible for an additional $8.26 million if project milestones are met, subject to available funds at CARB-X.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Lumen Bioscience News

Lumen and Novo Nordisk link up on oral biologics for cardiometabolic disease
16 June 2021
BRIEF—Lumen gets more federal funding to advance COVID-19 antibody
6 October 2021
BRIEF—CARB-X funding for Lumen Bioscience project
27 January 2021
More Lumen Bioscience news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze