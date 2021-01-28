Lumen Bioscience

A Seattle-based company that discovers, develops, and manufactures biologic drug candidates for several prevalent diseases.

Lumen’s clinical pipeline includes investigational biologic drugs for C. difficile infection, Covid-19, norovirus, and traveler’s diarrhea.

In January 2021, Lumen announced that the non-profit CARB-X was funding its project to develop an oral monoclonal antibody cocktail to prevent serious diarrheal diseases.

The CARB-X project will develop an antibiotic-alternative that targets two key pathogens behind the diarrheal diseases that kill thousands of infants and children in the developing world: Campylobacter jejuni and enterotoxigenic E. coli.

With an initial funding commitment of $5.2 million, the project is eligible for an additional $8.26 million if project milestones are met, subject to available funds at CARB-X.