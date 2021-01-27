BRIEF—CARB-X funding for Lumen Bioscience project

Sunday 24 November 2024

Seattle-based Lumen Bioscience has announced the launch of a project funded by CARB-X to develop an oral monoclonal antibody cocktail to prevent serious diarrheal diseases.

The CARB-X project will develop an antibiotic-alternative that targets two key pathogens behind the diarrheal diseases that kill thousands of infants and children in the developing world: Campylobacter jejuni and enterotoxigenic E. coli.

The intended product is a low-cost, edible antibody cocktail that can be easily shipped, stored, and used worldwide, including in regions like Africa and parts of south east Asia that lack refrigerated distribution.

With an initial funding commitment of $5.2 million, the project is eligible for an additional $8.26 million if project milestones are met, subject to available funds at CARB-X.

Erin Duffy, R&D chief of CARB-X, the non-profit partnership led by Boston University and dedicated to addressing antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections, said: “Preventatives are urgently needed for deadly infections. The Lumen project is an extremely innovative immunotherapy in the early phases of development, and if successful, could potentially transform the way we prevent deadly infections in infants and children, and save precious lives.”

