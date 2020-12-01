Novavax claims leading position with COVID-19 vaccine

Shares in US vaccine developer Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) closed 11% higher on Monday and looked set for further gains on Tuesday.

The Maryland-headquartered company provided an update on its COVID-19 vaccine program, NVX CoV2373, on Monday.

"We continue to make meaningful progress as we work to test, manufacture and ultimately deliver NVX-CoV2373 with unprecedented speed, as well as put partnerships in place that would ensure widespread and equitable access worldwide"Novavax’ candidate is a stable, prefusion protein antigen derived from the genetic sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus spike protein and adjuvanted with the company’s proprietary Matrix M.