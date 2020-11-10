Fast Track designation for Novavax coronavirus vaccine

Hot on the heels of positive interim data for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech’s (Nasdaq: BNTX) candidate, another coronavirus vaccine program appears to be moving forward apace.

East Coast, USA-based Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) said on Monday it had been granted Fast Track designation for its COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed NVX-CoV2373.

Currently in late-phase clinical development, NVXCoV2373 is a stable, prefusion protein made using Novavax’ nanoparticle technology, and includes its proprietary MatrixM adjuvant.