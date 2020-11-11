Sunday 24 November 2024

Brazil halts trial of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine

Biotechnology
11 November 2020
Brazilian health regulator Anvisa has brought a halt to a trial of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Sinovac.

The reason for this action is a serious adverse event in the study of the Chinese firm’s CoronaVac candidate, according to the Anvisa website.

It has also been reported that the death is not related to the vaccine, leading the head of Sao Paulo's medical research institute Butantan, which is running the COVID-19 vaccine trials in Brazil, to express surprise at the Anvisa decision.

