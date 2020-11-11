EC finalizes deal for 300 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine

In timely fashion, a deal has been announced for the European Commission (EC) to be supplied with 200 million doses of the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

Only on Monday, the two-dose vaccine, presently referred to as BNT162b2, showed more than 90% efficacy in a Phase III trial read-out.

"Today’s finalized supply agreement with the EC represents the largest initial order of vaccine doses for Pfizer and BioNTech to date"The deal, which marks the conclusion of exploratory talks that began in September, will see European Union (EU) member states supplied with 200 million doses, with an option for the EC to request an additional 100 million more doses. Deliveries are anticipated to start by the end of 2020, subject to clinical success and regulatory authorization.