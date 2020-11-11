National pride drives Russia's vaccine campaign

Suspiciously soon after Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced positive Phase III data for their COVID-19 vaccine, Russia’s PR machine has whirred to life.
While Russia has not followed international norms and standards of development, it has moved quickly to register its home grown coronavirus vaccine, claiming the crown of first approval while other countries show little interest in the candidate.
The so-called Sputnik V vaccine was approved by Russia’s own medicines regulator, based on early-stage data, the reliability of which has been called into question.
