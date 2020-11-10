Another emergency authorization equips doctors in COVID-19 fight

Stepping up the fight against the novel coronavirus, a new therapy to treat mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 has been approved by the US regulator, through an emergency use authorization (EUA).

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has been testing the investigational neutralizing antibody bamlanivimab, which is administered via a single intravenous infusion.

The EUA was granted on the basis of data from BLAZE-1, a Phase II study in people who were recently diagnosed with mild to moderate COVID-19 in the outpatient setting.