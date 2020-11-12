More strong data for Pfizer's oral JAK1 blocker

New York’s Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has announced positive top-line results from the Phase III JADE REGIMEN study of abrocitinib, with both doses meeting the primary endpoint.

The year-long trial was designed to test the investigational oral JAK1 inhibitor in people with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

People in the trial were aged 12 and over, and were treated following response to initial open label induction treatment with abrocitinib.