Sunday 24 November 2024

FTC clears merger of Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn unit

Generics
2 November 2020
federal_trade_commission_big

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has accepted a proposed consent order, agreeing certain asset divestments, which concludes the FTC’s review of the proposed combination of Netherlands-incorporated generics drugmaker Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) and US pharma giant Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Upjohn Business.

The parties have now obtained all required antitrust clearances for the proposed transaction, the companies said.

The Commission vote to issue the complaint and accept the proposed consent order for public comment was 3-2.

