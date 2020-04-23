EU antitrust signoff for Upjohn Mylan merger

European regulators have approved the merger of Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) generics division, Upjohn, with Netherlands-headquartered generics company Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL), but with conditions.

Under the terms of an agreement reached with Europe’s competition watchdog, Mylan must divest certain of its products across 20 countries in the region.

The combined entity, which will be called Viatris, will benefit from a broad global reach, with strong positions in China and other emerging markets.