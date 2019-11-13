Newly-merged generics firm dubbed Viatris

A new generics company merging Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) with Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Upjohn will be named Viatris, the firms have announced.

Pfizer’s off-patent unit Upjohn, which distributes aging staples such as Lipitor (atorvastatin) and Viagra (sildenafil), will sit alongside Mylan’s range of newer generics and biosimilars.

Upjohn has a strong position in China and emerging markets, while Mylan has developed a significant presence in the USA and in Europe.