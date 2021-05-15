Sunday 24 November 2024

Viatris' 1st-qtr 2021 financials beat expectations

Biosimilars
15 May 2021
viatris_large

Recently-formed Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS), the combination of Mylan with Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Upjohn business, has reported results for the first quarter of 2021, which demonstrate the strength of its differentiated operating platform and commercial capabilities, its broad and diverse product portfolio and its strong R&D platform, the company said.

First quarter 2021 net sales totaled $4.40 billion, down 6% compared to combined adjusted first-quarter 2020 results, but only down 2% compared to combined loss of exclusivity (LOE) adjusted Q1 2020 results driven by solid performance across all four of our segments - Developed Markets, Emerging Markets, JANZ (Japan, Australia and New Zealand), and Greater China. The sales figure beat expectations by 5.6%.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 118% year-on-year to $1.6 billion (reported), a decline of 10% compared to combined adjusted results.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Newly-merged generics firm dubbed Viatris
13 November 2019
Generics
Viatris' 2021 financial guidance misses expectations
22 February 2021
Generics
The birth of Viatris: What a COVID-era merger tells us about branding the future of the healthcare industry
19 February 2021
Generics
Viatris to create ophthalmology franchise via two M&A deals
8 November 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biosimilars

Xbrane and Intas to jointly develop Opdivo biosimilar
20 November 2024
Opuviz is latest EC-approved ophthalmology biosimilar
18 November 2024
Celltrion acquires Swiss firm iQone Healthcare
15 November 2024
EC approval for Sandoz’s Afqlir
15 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze