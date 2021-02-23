A large generics company crated in 2020 by the merger of Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn unit.

The company, which is domiciled in the USA, has a global workforce of around 45,000 and other major sites in India and China.

Viatirs operates approximately 50 manufacturing sites, which produce oral solid doses, injectables, complex dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its pipeline is composed of generics, including branded and complex generics, along with biosimilars and over-the-counter offerings across a wide range of therapeutic areas.