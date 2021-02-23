Sunday 24 November 2024

Viatris

A large generics company crated in 2020 by the merger of Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn unit.

The company, which is domiciled in the USA, has a global workforce of around 45,000 and other major sites in India and China.

Viatirs operates approximately 50 manufacturing sites, which produce oral solid doses, injectables, complex dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its pipeline is composed of generics, including branded and complex generics, along with biosimilars and over-the-counter offerings across a wide range of therapeutic areas.

Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Lexicon pens licensing deal with Viatris for sotagliflozin
18 October 2024
Novo Nordisk settles patent lawsuit over Ozempic
8 October 2024
Leqvio and Repatha to spearhead lipid-modifying agents market resurgence
5 July 2024
