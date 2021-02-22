Sunday 24 November 2024

Viatris' 2021 financial guidance misses expectations

Generics
22 February 2021
viatris_large

Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS), the newly-formed generics power-house resulting from the merger of Mylan and Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Upjohn unit, saw its share fall more than 11% to $16.30 pre-market today, after it announced 2021 financial guidance.

The company also reaffirmed its commitment to rapid de-leveraging, to enhancing and growing free cash flows, particularly following the phasing out of one-time and other stand-up costs, to initiating a dividend, and to delivering total shareholder return (TSR).

On a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, Viatris said it expects full-year revenues in the range of $17.2 billion to $17.8 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes and amortization (EBIDTA) are expected to be $6.00 to $6.40.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
FTC clears merger of Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn unit
2 November 2020
Generics
EU antitrust signoff for Upjohn Mylan merger
23 April 2020
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Astellas terminates co-promotion deal with Viatris
1 April 2021
Biosimilars
Viatris' 1st-qtr 2021 financials beat expectations
15 May 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Generics

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Teva up on strong 2024 3rd-qtr financial results
6 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze