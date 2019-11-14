BRIEF—Fresenius Kabi debut generic fosaprepitant in USA

Saturday 23 November 2024

Fresenius Kabi debut generic fosaprepitant in USA

14 November 2019

Fresenius Kabi has announced the immediate availability in the USA of Fosaprepitant for Injection 150mg per vial, the newest addition to the company’s generic oncology portfolio.

The company is a leading developer and supplier of generic injectable medicines used in the treatment of cancer helping to make oncology therapies more affordable and accessible.

Fresenius Kabi developed fosaprepitant as a generic antiemetic option to prevent chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting in adult cancer patients.

Fosaprepitant is bioequivalent to Merck & Co’s Emend (fosaprepitant dimeglumine) and provides clinicians a treatment alternative with a 24-month shelf life.

“Fresenius Kabi is pleased to continue the expansion of one of the most comprehensive generic oncology portfolios in the USA by offering Fosaprepitant for Injection,” said John Ducker, president and chief executive of Fresenius Kabi USA.

“We are proud to continue to develop important medicines that are safe, efficacious and affordable.”



