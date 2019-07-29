Saturday 23 November 2024

Mylan to merge with Pfizer's Upjohn, creating generics giant

Generics
29 July 2019
generic_big

A generics powerhouse worth some $20 billion in revenues is to be created by the merger of Netherlands-incorporated Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) and the off-patent business of New York-based pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

Pfizer’s Upjohn unit, which promotes aging thoroughbreds such as Lipitor (atorvastatin) and Viagra (sildenafil), will complement Mylan’s portfolio of new generics and biosimilars.

The combined entity will enjoy an expanded global reach, with strong positions in China and other emerging markets, and will benefit from the synergy of Mylan’s R&D-focused pipeline, and Upjohn’s commercial and medical infrastructure.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
EC approves GSK's buy of Pfizer's OTC business, subject to conditions
11 July 2019
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer releases positive Phase IV results with crisaborole
2 July 2019
Generics
EU antitrust signoff for Upjohn Mylan merger
23 April 2020
Biosimilars
EC nod for Mylan merger with Upjohn; Copaxone patent win
15 September 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Generics

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Teva up on strong 2024 3rd-qtr financial results
6 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze