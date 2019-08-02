July 2019 pharmaceutical M&A round-up

Arguably the biggest news of the month from an M&A perspective was the merger of Netherlands-incorporated Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) and the off-patent business of New York-based pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), creating a generics powerhouse.

But it was by no means the only noteworthy activity, with other big names also announcing acquisitions, including Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), AbbVie (Nadaq: ABBV), Boehringer Ingelheim and Roche's (ROG: SIX) Genentech unit.

Our table below details the month's major activity: