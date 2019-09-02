August 2019 pharmaceutical M&A round-up

Mega deals are rarely on the August agenda, and so it proved in 2019, with little activity involving pharma's biggest players.

But German major Bayer (BAYN: DE) paid for the remaining stake in a company that it had a previous 40.8% share of, and announced the sale of its Animal Health business, and US biotech Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) snapped up a brand that is being offloaded to allow Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) acquisition of Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) to go ahead.

The table below details these deals and more: