August 2019 pharmaceutical M&A round-up

Mega deals are rarely on the August agenda, and so it proved in 2019, with little activity involving pharma's biggest players.
But German major Bayer (BAYN: DE) paid for the remaining stake in a company that it had a previous 40.8% share of, and announced the sale of its Animal Health business, and US biotech Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) snapped up a brand that is being offloaded to allow Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) acquisition of Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) to go ahead.
The table below details these deals and more:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze