New Zealand to buy 10.7 million doses of Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine

US biotech Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) has announced an Advance Purchase Agreement with the government of New Zealand for the purchase of 10.7 million doses of NVX-CoV2373, the company’s candidate vaccine against COVID-19.
Novavax’ shares were up 4.1% at $125.86 in pre-market trading this morning.
Currently in Phase III clinical testing in the UK for the prevention of COVID-19, NVX-CoV2373 is a recombinant protein vaccine adjuvanted with Novavax’ proprietary Matrix-M to enhance the immune response.
