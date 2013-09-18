Luye Pharma

An international pharmaceutical company with a focus on targeting central nervous system (CNS), oncology, cardiovascular and other therapeutic areas.

The company's three main strategic priorities are global R&D, global manufacturing, and the global sale of innovative medications.

The China-based company has two primary products. The first is Ruoxinlin (ansofaxine), a first-in-class chemical drug independently developed for the treatment of major depressive disorder. Clinical studies show that Ruoxinlin is able to comprehensively and stably improve depressive symptoms, including significantly reducing anxiety and retardation/fatigue, relieving anhedonia, improving cognition, and facilitating faster social recovery of patients.

The second product is Rykindo (risperidone microspheres for injection), an extended release microspheres injection for the treatment of schizophrenia. It is the first microsphere formulation independently developed and owned by a Chinese company and is currently undergoing global registration.