Lyra Therapeutics

A clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on the development and commercialization of new integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat diseases.

Lyra's proprietary technology platform, XTreo, is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

The US company’s initial product candidates, LYR-210 and LYR-220, are bioresorbable polymeric matrices designed to be administered in a brief, non-invasive, in-office procedure and intended to deliver up to six months of continuous drug therapy to the sinonasal passages for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis.