Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra's proprietary technology platform, XTreo, is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.
The US company’s initial product candidates, LYR-210 and LYR-220, are bioresorbable polymeric matrices designed to be administered in a brief, non-invasive, in-office procedure and intended to deliver up to six months of continuous drug therapy to the sinonasal passages for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze