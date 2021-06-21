Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

lyra_company

Lyra Therapeutics

A clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on the development and commercialization of new integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat diseases.

Lyra's proprietary technology platform, XTreo, is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

The US company’s initial product candidates, LYR-210 and LYR-220, are bioresorbable polymeric matrices designed to be administered in a brief, non-invasive, in-office procedure and intended to deliver up to six months of continuous drug therapy to the sinonasal passages for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Lyra Therapeutics News

Mood music downbeat as majority of Lyra staff face redundancy
22 May 2024
Lyra Therapeutics clears path to Phase III for new ENT treatment option
9 June 2021
Lyra Therapeutics sells rights for LYR-210 to LianBio
2 June 2021
More Lyra Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze