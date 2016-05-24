The company was created in March 2007 out of four other Polish firms: Celon Pharma Łomianki, Polfarmex, IBSS Biomed and Genexo. Mabion also created two entities carrying out research in the field of biotechnology: BioCentrum and Biotech Consulting.

In its laboratories in Łódź, the company is conducting research and development on a number of biotech drugs, used in the treatment of cancer and metabolic diseases.

Mabion is seen as a leading contender to win the race for the global rituximab market. Rituximab is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, vasculitis and dermatomyositis and expiry of Swiss pharma giant Roche’s MabThera patent at the end of 2013 paved the way for the introduction of cheaper versions by biosimilar manufacturers.