Mabion

Mabion is a Polish biotech marketing the latest generation of drugs based on humanized monoclonal antibodies.

The company was created in March 2007 out of four other Polish firms: Celon Pharma Łomianki, Polfarmex, IBSS Biomed and Genexo. Mabion also created two entities carrying out research in the field of biotechnology: BioCentrum and Biotech Consulting.

In its laboratories in Łódź, the company is conducting research and development on a number of biotech drugs, used in the treatment of cancer and metabolic diseases.

Mabion is seen as a leading contender to win the race for the global rituximab market. Rituximab is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, vasculitis and dermatomyositis and expiry of Swiss pharma giant Roche’s MabThera patent at the end of 2013 paved the way for the introduction of cheaper versions by biosimilar manufacturers.

Latest Mabion News

EIB loan for Mabion highlights support for Poland's young biotech
24 October 2019
Polish biotech firm signs deal to supply a biosimilar of MabThera to Mylan
10 November 2016
Mabion chases global rituximab market
19 May 2016
